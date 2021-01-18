MLK Holiday Proves US Always Was Closet (((Communist)))

Henry Makow

Today is Martin Luther King Day in the US. It takes an important holiday to close stock markets.

Under Biden, America is formally Communist. But the MLK holiday demonstrates that it has been Communist-controlled for a long time.

Below, Alan Stang (1932-2009) shows that King was literally a Communist agent, a philanderer, a pagan and a plagiarist. He even plagiarized the “I Have a Dream” speech. The national holiday in his name is more proof that the US is thoroughly subverted.

This holiday is another reminder that Organized Jewry is essentially Communist, and the real meaning of Communism is a monopoly over everything (incl. thought) by the Luciferian central banking cartel and its minions.

Organized Jewry (Communism) champions the underdog in order to undermine Western society. Cabalist Judaism is a corrosive acid that seeps into the fissures of society — race, class, gender — in order to erode it. They say so themselves. There is no genuine desire to uplift or empower the goyim. On the contrary, the agenda is to cripple & destroy Western society and rebuild it in their sad and loathsome image: The New World Order.