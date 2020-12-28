MMA Fighter Bryce Mitchell Delivers Knockout Anti-Mask Rant

This is a month old but it’s great, in case you missed it.

Bryce Mitchell talks about seeing kids on the playground being forced to wear masks by the teacher & says “IT MAKES ME SICK.” He continues on a great 6-minute rant.

“…Personally I like the government the hell out of my life. I like breathing fresh air. … car crashes kill mire people than corona, why aren’t you shutting down the interstates, Asa Hutchinson?”

Go to minute 3:18 here:

Wikipedia notes

“Bryce Andrew Mitchell (born October 4, 1994) is an American mixed martial artist currently fighting in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Mitchell appeared in the reality television series The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated. As of November 2, 2020, he is #14 in the UFC featherweight rankings.”

The same speech is on twitter with 18.7K likes here:

https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1323285801560584194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1323285801560584194%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnofacemask.blogspot.com%2F2020%2F12%2Fmma-fighter-bryce-mitchell-delivers.html

