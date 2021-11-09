MOB JUSTICE: Judge, jurors threatened in Rittenhouse, Daunte Wright trials

In recent days, BLM and antifa activists have issued threats to the Judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial as well as the jurors. Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with multiple counts of homicide as well as unlawful possession of a firearm in the wake of Black Lives matter riots in Kenosha. Since the beginning of the trial, activists have attempted to doxx jurors as well as the judge. Businesses in Kenosha have already started preparing for potential unrest following the verdict, with police increasing their presence in and around the courthouse during the trial.

George Floyd’s nephew, Cortez Rice, has issued veiled threats to the jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, with the support of Unicorn Riot, an antifa affiliated organization. “I ain’t even gonna name the people that I know that’s up in the Kenosha trial,” Rice said. “But it’s cameras in there. It’s definitely cameras up in there. There’s definitely people taking pictures of the juries and everything like that. We know what’s going on.” “so we need the same results, man.” said Rice in a video released today. Rice has a history of intimidating jurors and judges in prominent cases, coordinating with antifa and BLM activists. In the Daunte Wright case, Rice located the apartment of the female judge presiding over the case and stood outside the door of her home.

Rittenhouse faces multiple felony charges in the aftermath of the unrest in Kenosha. Prosecutors have attempted to build a case against Rittenhouse by portraying him as reckless and aggressive, while the defense has produced evidence of violent intent on the part of protesters who chased Rittenhouse down. Witnesses have testified that Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the shooting victims in the Rittenhouse case, issued death threats to Rittenhouse, “If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I’m going to f—ing kill you!” a key witness testified in the case.

