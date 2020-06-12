Mobs Filmed Rampaging Throughout Ocean City, Maryland

Information Liberation by Chris Menahan

Shocking videos out of Ocean City, Maryland show giant mobs of thugs attacking people on the boardwalk and in the streets over the past few days as lockdown restrictions were lifted.

While the media has been hyper-focused on policing microaggressions and “Karens,” these giant mob attacks appear to have received zero coverage outside of local news.

WTOP reported that one incident happened “early Tuesday morning on the boardwalk at 4th Street.”

https://twitter.com/Taanaee_/status/1270714912122130433

