One thought on “Moderna begins study of Covid vaccine in children

  1. “The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

    Gill Bates has done a great job killing people in India and Africa. He’s done wonders with killing off the elderly, so all that’s left are the children! You betcha!!!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*