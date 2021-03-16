Mar 16, 2021
Moderna announced Tuesday morning that it has begun dosing patients in a mid-to-late stage study of its coronavirus vaccine in children aged six months to less than 12 years old.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
One thought on “Moderna begins study of Covid vaccine in children”
“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”
Gill Bates has done a great job killing people in India and Africa. He’s done wonders with killing off the elderly, so all that’s left are the children! You betcha!!!