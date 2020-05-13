Molecular Geneticist & Science Advisor, Professor Dolores Cahill, Debunks Scamdemic.

May 11, 2020
Professor Dolores Cahill is a world leading scientist and academic. She is renowned for her work in Bio-Medicine. Dolores has been a member of the Advisory Science Council to the Irish government and a member of the International Science Advisory Board. expert in high-throughput proteomics technology development and automation, high content protein arrays and their biomedical applications, including biomarker discovery. Her team has achieved key breakthroughs in developing high-density protein and antibody array technologies and demonstrated their applications in biological and medical research. Prof. Cahill pioneered this research area at the Max-Planck-Institute of Molecular Genetics in Berlin, Germany, and holds several international patents. She has received prizes for her research, including the prestigious BMBF ‘BioFuture’ Award from the German Minister of Science. She was awarded the Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) 2009 Award for her research & its significance.