Moment busker is held to the ground by FIVE police officers with blood pouring from his head ‘after he was reported for performing illegally in public’

Daily Mail

A busker was left covered in blood as he is held to the ground by five police officers following an apparent row over illegally performing in public.

Shocking footage show the moment a street performer was detained by a policeman with the help of a local council park warden in a Bournemouth park when he suffered a head injury.

In a video, taken by a passerby, the long-haired busker can be seen still holding his acoustic guitar as he lays wounded on the floor while being restrained.

Shocked members of the public gather around and plead with the police officer to let the man go when they see blood was streaming down his face.

See it here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9922051/Moment-busker-held-ground-FIVE-police-officers.html