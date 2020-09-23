Moment Co-op customer smashes two shelves of wine in rage after being asked to follow the shop’s coronavirus one-way system

Daily Mail

This the moment a Co-op shopper becomes furious and starts smashing wine bottles and throwing items in the store aisles after being told to observe social distancing rules.

The footage shows the woman yelling and knocking wine bottles off the shelves, when staff at the shop in Lingfield, Surrey, asked her to follow the one-way system.

The angry shopper then exits the store, leaving behind her a trail of glass and wine all over the floor.

Read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8761509/Moment-op-customer-smashes-two-shelves-wine-asked-follow-shops-one-way-system.html