Monkeypox is a cover-up

Autoimmune blistering disease (AIBD) is an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine.

It’s on page 2 of the Pfizer data drop.

Indeed, cases of severe autoimmune blistering diseases have recently been reported in association with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination.

Autoimmune mucocutaneous blistering diseases after SARS-Cov-2 vaccination: A Case report of Pemphigus Vulgaris and a literature review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35278817/

