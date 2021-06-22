Monmouth University requires vaccinated students to wear masks for fall semester

Campus Reform – by Leana Dippie

Monmouth University has released their new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming semester, which requires all students to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

The June 14 guidelines state that all students and faculty are required to be fully vaccinated for the fall semester, with few religious or medical exemptions permitted. Students and faculty will also be required to submit proof or documentation of their vaccination by August 1 through the school’s health portal.

On May 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People:

“Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection is minimal for fully vaccinated people. The risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fully vaccinated people to unvaccinated people is also reduced. Therefore, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required…”

Despite the CDC’s guidance, Monmouth University, located in New Jersey, will still be requiring masks in all classrooms, labs, and libraries even for fully vaccinated students.

“The university has carefully considered the role that COVID-19 vaccinations will play in safeguarding the overall health and safety of the university community,” Monmouth President Patrick Leahy said in the university’s June 14 statement. “We acknowledge that reaching a high vaccination level among our community is the most important factor in resuming in-person activities across campus this fall.”

Campus Reform reached out to a few Monmouth students to get their takes on the school’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“Science has proven that masks are nearly ineffective,” explained a Monmouth student who wished to remain anonymous for fear of being “kicked out” of the school for giving a conservative opinion. “So wearing them even unvaccinated is useless. Being vaccinated on top of that (if the vaccine really works) should eliminate the need to wear masks entirely.”

“Monmouth University requiring the vaccine is an outrageous attack on a person’s rights,” declared Carlie Zeidler, president of College Republicans at Monmouth, in an interview with Campus Reform. “The government and, or, any institutions do not and should not have the authority to tell someone what to put in their body. Vaccines should 100% be a person’s choice.”

Carlie has also begun a petition against the vaccine mandate at Monmouth, which currently has over 250 signatures.

Campus Reform has reached out to Monmouth University for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Campus Reform