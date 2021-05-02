Monopoly – Follow The Money

Apr 7, 2021
Monopoly: an overview of the Great Reset. This informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world in just 1 hour. The video shows the modern global systems, and focusses on the situation in the Netherlands. We believe though, that people from all over the world will recognise this situation. In consultation with Tim Gielen, the maker of this video, and in cooperation with others who strive for freedom, we translated it into English. We think it is a very important video to share with the world, so we can change things for the better.