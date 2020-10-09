Monsanto charity partner says nationwide “meal shortages” are coming to America

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

Feeding America, the nation’s second largest charity and a “leadership partner” of Monsanto, has issued a dire warning that serious food shortages are on the way for millions of Americans.

With 22.3 million people in America – this is up from 18 million back in March, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey – now relying on food banks to survive, Feeding America is expecting to see a massive shortfall in available meals over the next 12 months.

In a statement, the nationwide network of more than 200 food banks, which collectively serves more than 46 million people, announced that it expects to see a “10 billion pound shortfall (of food) between now and June of 2021 – the equivalent of 8 billion meals.”

Back in July, Feeding America “estimated the total need for charitable food over the next year would be an unprecedented 17 billion pounds, more than three times the food bank network’s last annual distribution of 5 billion pounds.”

The American government, both local and federal, is directly responsible for this, as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns have eliminated tens of millions of people from the workforce. Consequently, many Americans are no longer able to make a living, and thus cannot afford to eat.

This combined with rising food prices and the government’s inability or refusal to pass another relief bill is fueling widespread poverty and potential starvation for tens of millions of Americans who very soon may not even be able to access food at their local food banks.

“At the moment, nearly 4 million jobs have vanished forever,” reports Zero Hedge. “Two problems are developed: rising long-term unemployment and permanent job losses, the combination of the two create deep economic scarring and immense financial pain for households.”

The government’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) response has really done a number on the American economy, not to mention the lives and livelihoods of tens of millions of Americans. To learn more, visit Pandemic.news.

A first in 130 years, Salvation Army launches “rescue Christmas” fundraising campaign early to help struggling Americans

Despite continued claims by President Trump that the economy is doing just fine, the reality is that corporate layoffs are skyrocketing and food bank lines are wrapping around city blocks.

“The grim reality is that economic revival touted by President Trump is merely an election campaign mirage of hope that will quickly fade after the elections,” Zero Hedge adds.

“The economy is desperately in need of another round of stimulus. The problem with fiscal injections used for consumption is that it’s only a short-term sugar high that ends in a crash if more is not seen.”

The situation is so bad that the Salvation Army, for the first time in 130 years, launched an early “rescue Christmas” fundraising campaign to help struggling Americans avoid going belly up before the holidays.

In Fort Wayne, Ind., the local Salvation Army chapter will begin accepting applications for Christmas assistance programs on Oct. 12.

In Mount Vernon, Ohio, the Salvation Army launched its “Rescue Christmas Campaign” on Sept. 14, almost a full month earlier.

“We have seen new faces and new families call and reach out for assistance,” stated Capt. Christine Moretz. “Many have lost jobs and are struggling to make ends meet. Our goal is to rescue Christmas during one of the most difficult years we have faced together.”

Perhaps the only good to come out of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns is the collapse of Hollywood and professional sports. The NBA Finals, for instance, saw record low viewership.

“For years they kept the populace semi-pacified with ‘bread and circuses,’ just as Rome did,” wrote one Zero Hedge commenter. “First the circuses go away, then goes the bread.”

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

NaturalNews.com

WANE.com

KnoxPages.com

SportsMediaWatch.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-09-monsanto-charity-partner-says-nationwide-meal-shortages-coming-to-america.html