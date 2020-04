Montana physician Dr. Annie Bukacek discusses how COVID 19 death certificates are being manipulated





Apr 6, 2020

Dr. Bukacek is a longtime Montana physician with over 30 years’ experience practicing medicine. Signing death certificates is a routine part of her job.

In this brief video, Dr. Bukacek blows the whistle on the way the CDC is instructing physicians to exaggerate COVID 19 deaths on death certificates.