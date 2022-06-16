Montco Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Adjusting Gun In Pants

Patch – by Jon Campisi

COLLEGEVILLE, PA — A man had to be treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this week after he accidentally shot himself while trying to adjust his handgun inside his waistband, according to police.

Upon arrival, police found the victim, who was conscious and alert with a single gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and groin area.

The Collegeville Police Department said officers on Sunday were dispatched to the area of Shelly Drive and Ruby Drive in the borough for a reported self-inflicted shooting.

Neighbors attempted to stem the bleeding by outfitting the man with a makeshift tourniquet, but the wound continued to bleed, so officers replaced the makeshift tourniquet with a real one, according to a Facebook post from the Collegeville Borough Police Department.

Officers reported that the man, who had a valid License to Carry Firearms, said he was carrying his 9mm handgun without a holster, and that at one point he felt the gun begin to slip, and that when he went to adjust the firearm, he accidentally pulled the trigger.

Police said that EMS was called out to the scene and ended up transporting the man to an area hospital for additional care. The man’s identity was not released, and police say they are continuing to investigate the matter.