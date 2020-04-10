Montgomery County Shoppers Must Wear Masks Starting Monday

Patch – by Charles Woodman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD — Starting Monday, all shoppers across Montgomery County will be required to wear masks to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, or potentially face a fine.

County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles announced the move Thursday, saying it was necessary to protect as many people as possible. “We are working on many fronts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Protecting shoppers and store employees is critical,” said Gayles.

Gayles’ announcement warns masks should not be used for children under two years old, or by anyone who has difficulty breathing normally.

The new regulation makes several changes that will have an effect on everyday shopping trips. Under the order:

Shoppers must wear masks or face coverings. Cloth masks are acceptable as higher quality masks should remain reserved for health care settings.

Employees must also be allowed to wear masks or face coverings.

Stores must limit the number of customers allowed inside at one time to allow for better social distancing.

Lines outside stores must also provide ample space for effective social distancing.

Employees must be allowed to wash their hands at least once every 30 minutes.

Signs must be placed in and around the store explaining and encouraging social distancing.

Stores are also encouraged to install clear barriers between cashiers and customers and provide disinfectant for baskets, hand carts or any item that is touched by multiple customers throughout the day.

Patch