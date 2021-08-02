Monthly Stimulus Checks Ilhan Omar Proposes Bill for Regular $1200

Aug 1, 2021
Representative Ilhan Omar, along with other progressive Democratic lawmakers, proposed legislation that would dole out regular stimulus checks—or guaranteed income—through monthly payments of up to $1,200 for adults and $600 for children. The Minnesota congresswoman announced the proposal on Friday, saying that “poverty is a choice” in a press release and a Twitter post about the proposed legislation. Fellow Democratic Representatives Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania, Marie Newman of Illinois, and Jamaal Bowman of New York also endorsed the bill.”For too long we have prioritized endless growth while millions are homeless, hungry or without healthcare,” Omar said in an official statement about the bill.
