Morality in the age of tech surveillance – Edward Snowden





Nov 4, 2019

Edward Snowden and James Ball

Edward Snowden, the man who risked everything to expose the US government’s system of mass surveillance.

A name familiar to us all, we know the actions which have led him to living a life in hiding. But how much do we really know about the background and motivations which led him to take these seismic societal actions?

Edward will go into detail about the story that has shaped his life, including how he helped to build that system and what motivated him to try to bring it down.