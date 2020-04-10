2 thoughts on “More burning towers – but who or what is causing this?

  1. Its about fkg time, what the hell did you expect? Prosecutions next! The hell with 5G and the hell with your goddamn profits!
    Your killing people, damn you!

    With any luck, they will all disappear tomorrow!

