Well well well what have we here? pic.twitter.com/KErVHc873h
— Jackie (@risetoflyy) April 10, 2020
Posted: April 10, 2020
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Well well well what have we here? pic.twitter.com/KErVHc873h
— Jackie (@risetoflyy) April 10, 2020
2 thoughts on “More burning towers – but who or what is causing this?”
Its about fkg time, what the hell did you expect? Prosecutions next! The hell with 5G and the hell with your goddamn profits!
Your killing people, damn you!
With any luck, they will all disappear tomorrow!
It’s a movement!!! Yay!!!!!!!!
🙂
.