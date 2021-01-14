Another person with convulsions. She took the co vid va ccine 6 days previously and was completely healthy. pic.twitter.com/hg4ZSDYWWY
— Mrs S (@MRSS11224611) January 13, 2021
Posted: January 13, 2021
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Another person with convulsions. She took the co vid va ccine 6 days previously and was completely healthy. pic.twitter.com/hg4ZSDYWWY
— Mrs S (@MRSS11224611) January 13, 2021
One thought on “More convulsions – hard to watch”
Absolutely nauseating.