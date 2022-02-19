More in Canada

Vitoris84 Published February 19, 2022
This occurred on Friday 2/18/2022 in Ottawa. There are many videos of her on the ground, but here is one of her 1 minute prior to the horses. She is pleading w/ cops “for our children & grandchildren. Peace, love & happiness.” There are various conflicting reports about this incident. Some reports claim she was killed and that she was reportedly named Roberta Paulsen. Other reports say that she didn’t die, that she is a Mohawk woman, & that her niece says she is ok but has a injured shoulder. Ottawa police claim that no one was seriously injured and they insist that there were no deaths.
Vitoris84 Published February 19, 2022
The Ottawa Police on Twitter tried to connect the trampled women with a claim that someone threw a bicycle at a horse; well here’s actual video of the guy with a bike but he clearly does not throw the bike at anyone.. he is merely holding it while the horses charge him. It’s at second 8 to 13 on the left side of the video.
The Devil is here. I think of that famous saying: “This is the hill we die on.”
What happens when people don’t recognize their hill, their moment, so to speak? What happens is Tyranny, and slavery, and often worse. The news and pictures out of Canada and Australia today had so many “hills” in it but tyranny won so many times.
I see people trampled by horses, and read reports of others getting fried with energy weapons.. I see singing and tears and some folks made to kneel on the ground handcuffed with their hands behind their backs, and standing behind them, armed Blackwater. All like a Mao time-lapse. I see surrendering and submission. There were no Sam Whittemores.
Was this a standing behind the banner of “We’ve been disarmed?” Was it an age-old edict of “Do not kill. Turn the other cheek?” Was it the programming that peacefulness is the best path? Was it fear? Confusion? Cowardice?
I’ve invited the spirit of William Wallace to show me my hill and help me run into it with my head held high. May I move toward evil with everything in me. There will be no battle-cry, no commanding officer to direct me to courage. I will have to summon it myself.
War ever looms. Yemenis starve. Our own people starve. Everywhere, hills.
Excellent post Galen…..
if all these “Peaceful” protesters, suddenly bare arms they would and could easily end the assault and begin the real fight that is coming to everyone, everywhere soon…!
The enemies of humanity have made their declarations and what do people do? Let’s go protest but remain peaceful…!
“Stop resisting, stop resisting as they beat you with a baton”