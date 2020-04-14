Hawai‘i is set to receive $32 Million Package for its higher education institutions
Check out the list of the breakdown here:
https://mauinow.com/2020/04/12/uh-maui-receives-1-18m-for-coronavirus-response/
All these schools are CLOSED! Yet they are getting $32 Million.
And this:
Hawaii to get $4 billion in federal funds for coronavirus
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 05:17 PM HST / Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 07:39 PM HST
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is set to receive at least $4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding that includes $1.2 billion to help local response efforts.
There will be $1.1 billion in unemployment assistance, $1.2 billion in stimulus payments to residents, and $11 million for community health centers.
My comment:
To date, I have not heard of ONE person on Maui that has received their unemployment! My son has been unemployed for 6 weeks and has received nothing. Not even an email response.
Yet the State is getting $1.1 Billion in assistance. This is in addition to the funds they should already have for unemployment! Yet they are not releasing checks. Follow the money folks!
https://www.khon2.com/local-news/hawaii-to-get-4-billion-in-federal-funds-for-coronavirus/
2 thoughts on “More Maui Updates”
The federal corporation assisting it’s underling corporations is all.
Paradise turns into hell island. Get the hell off!