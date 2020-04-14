More Maui Updates

Hawai‘i is set to receive $32 Million Package for its higher education institutions

Check out the list of the breakdown here:

https://mauinow.com/2020/04/12/uh-maui-receives-1-18m-for-coronavirus-response/

All these schools are CLOSED! Yet they are getting $32 Million.

And this:

Hawaii to get $4 billion in federal funds for coronavirus

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 05:17 PM HST / Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 07:39 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is set to receive at least $4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding that includes $1.2 billion to help local response efforts.

There will be $1.1 billion in unemployment assistance, $1.2 billion in stimulus payments to residents, and $11 million for community health centers.

My comment:

To date, I have not heard of ONE person on Maui that has received their unemployment! My son has been unemployed for 6 weeks and has received nothing. Not even an email response.

Yet the State is getting $1.1 Billion in assistance. This is in addition to the funds they should already have for unemployment! Yet they are not releasing checks. Follow the money folks!

https://www.khon2.com/local-news/hawaii-to-get-4-billion-in-federal-funds-for-coronavirus/