More Smoke And Mirrors: First Fda Approval of a Covid-19 Vaccine or Was It?

August 23, 2021: The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announces the Pfizer COVID-19 RNA vaccine has been approved and will be marketed under the trade name COMIRNATY for the prevention of Covid-19 disease in individuals 16-years of age and older.

This announcement is said to provide needed safety data to many people who were waiting to get vaccinated. Advocacy of vaccine hesitancy is now considered to be “misinformation” in the public square and is being censored in news reports.

However, the data used to gain FDA approval does not prove this RNA vaccine prevents infection, transmission or reduces the risk of hospitalization or death, which is what the public needs to know.

In order for a vaccine trial to measure prevention of transmission people have to be nasal swabbed twice a week for very long periods of time, which is impractical, and this obviously was not done. So, the claim of prevention is entirely without substantiation.

Risk of heart inflammation

The product insert for the newly approved Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine does warn of the risk for inflammation around the heart (pericarditis, myocarditis) with the highest risk among 12-17-year-old males. Of course, any serious side effect such as this among totally healthy young people, no matter how small the risk, would be of grave concern.

