August 23, 2021: The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announces the Pfizer COVID-19 RNA vaccine has been approved and will be marketed under the trade name COMIRNATY for the prevention of Covid-19 disease in individuals 16-years of age and older.
This announcement is said to provide needed safety data to many people who were waiting to get vaccinated. Advocacy of vaccine hesitancy is now considered to be “misinformation” in the public square and is being censored in news reports.
However, the data used to gain FDA approval does not prove this RNA vaccine prevents infection, transmission or reduces the risk of hospitalization or death, which is what the public needs to know.
In order for a vaccine trial to measure prevention of transmission people have to be nasal swabbed twice a week for very long periods of time, which is impractical, and this obviously was not done. So, the claim of prevention is entirely without substantiation.
Risk of heart inflammation
The product insert for the newly approved Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine does warn of the risk for inflammation around the heart (pericarditis, myocarditis) with the highest risk among 12-17-year-old males. Of course, any serious side effect such as this among totally healthy young people, no matter how small the risk, would be of grave concern.
2 thoughts on “More Smoke And Mirrors: First Fda Approval of a Covid-19 Vaccine or Was It?”
I spent most of the day yesterday researching this. According to the inventor of mRNA technology, Dr. Robert Malone, this mRNA tech does not work and does harm, period, inc, including “kill shots.” In a nutshell, the Pfizer shot is still under EUA and there are plenty of those shots still available while the “Comirnaty” (notice the “m” and “rna” in the name?) shot isn’t even made yet or available (and is from BioNTech, not Pfizer…they partnered but are separate companies), which is why it was “approved.” Bait and switch. Supposedly they are similar, but Comirnaty is not what is being dished out…they’re just trying again to cajole the unvaxxed into getting the so-called “approved” shot because…it’s “approved.” Deception, deception, deception….
Comirnaty
Co morbidity
Coincidence ?
I don’t think so
Your research is spot on too BTW
As far as I’m concerned they will never gain trust
As they have made sure there’s so much bullshit around this crap that no one could dig through the stench to find the truth
The only truth I know for sure
Is
They are all criminals , traitors
And aiding and abetting the propaganda and the forced murder shots
As far as the FDA
Fentanyl is FDA approved
And how many has it killed ?