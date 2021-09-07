September 5th, 2021.
This is even after they decided to extend the shelf life for all of them a couple of months ago.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
September 5th, 2021.
This is even after they decided to extend the shelf life for all of them a couple of months ago.
4 thoughts on “MORE THAN 15 MILLION VACCINE DOSES IN THE US HAVE BEEN DISPOSED OF BECAUSE PEOPLE AREN’T TAKING THEM”
At the 33 second mark:
“Wasting vaccines is the only way to allow some of them to get the shot.”
ROLMFAO!!!!!! Hahahahaahahahaaha!!!!!
WHat the F$&k kinda a wordplay logic is that?
Ok, seriously they are just beyond desperate at this point. I don’t even think they even believe the words that are coming out of their mouth.
This is by far the most pathetic attempt to get people to take a jab that I have ever seen. And I thought the amputated promo guy was bad. They just keep finding new ways of going beyond utter stupidity.
Yeah, I heard the word-salad, too. Crazy that they think they can fool us into believing they are making sense.
Re the jabs: “The problem is, people don’t want ’em right now.”
Yay!! Best news of the day. Best!!
🙂
.
33
nuff said?
Time mark 1:34 “Now I’m just happy to get a shot in someone’s arm.”
We’re going to be happy when you get a lead shot between the eyes bitch!