More than 240 University of Virginia Students have been disenrolled because they didn’t get COVID-19 vaccines

Business Insider – by Rebecca Cohen

The University of Virginia has disenrolled 242 students for the upcoming semester because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Charlottesville CBS affiliate WCAV.

These students amount to roughly 1% of the school’s student body, she noted. The institution has previously warned students they may risk disenrollment if they fail to get vaccinated or submit a request for exemption.

Only 49 of the 242 disenrolled students had actually registered for on-campus classes this fall.

In April of this year, the state’s Attorney General officially decided Virginia colleges and universities “may condition in-person attendance on receipt of an approved COVID-19 vaccine” during the pandemic, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s office.

Currently, 55.3% of the total population of Virginia is fully vaccinated, while 62.5% of the population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

