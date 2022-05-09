More than half a million pounds of precooked chicken recalled

Yahoo News

Alabama-based Wayne Farms is recalling more than half a million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken that may be undercooked, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this weekend.

The FSIS originally announced a recall of about 30,000 pounds of the precooked chicken breasts last week after a customer complained that the product appeared to be undercooked, but expanded the recall to 585,030 pounds on Saturday.

No adverse reactions have been reported.

The affected chicken breasts were produced between Feb. 9 and April 30 of this year and have production codes of 23618, 24357, 24512, 24583 and 24957. They were shipped to distributors nationwide and are at retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, according to the FSIS.

About one million people get food poisoning from eating contaminated poultry in the United States every year and salmonella is the most common type of bacteria, according to the CDC. About one in 25 packages of chicken have salmonella, according to a 2018 CDC report. Still, investigators did not indicate whether any Wayne Farms chicken connected to this recall had salmonella.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/more-half-million-pounds-precooked-204532118.html