More than 300,000 maskless bikers flex their defiance on Daytona Beach over Biden’s national mask mandate

Daily Mail

More than 300,000 bikers rolled into Daytona Beach this week with a defiant message for President Joe Biden and his national mask mandate: ‘This is America, you can’t tell us what to do.’

The famed Spring Break mecca pushed ahead with its 80th annual Bike Week despite fears it could spawn a Covid-19 superspreader event.

DailyMail.com joined the giant rally as leather-clad motorcyclists from every state in the nation cruised down Main Street for a raucous party on two wheels.

Virtually nobody wore a mask or practiced social distancing as tattooed revelers packed into bars to sing along to REO Speedwagon covers and kick back with $3 beers.

‘I refuse to mask. Joe Biden ain’t gonna tell me what to do. I have a constitutional right to do whatever the hell I want,’ laughed biker John Saxon, 52.

Saxon wore a stars and stripes bandana, Confederate-themed sleeveless shirt and had a badge on his black leather vest listing his vocation as ‘sex instructor: first lesson is free’.

In fact, his day job is working in a power plant in Biloxi, Mississippi and he rides 550 miles east every year to Daytona Beach to ‘get drunk and meet nice women.’

A lingering pandemic and a recent surge in mutated UK and Brazilian Covid cases in Florida was never going to deter him or his biker brethren.

‘I don’t believe in all that virus bullsh*t. I’ve had a friend who’s had it three or four times,’ Saxon insisted. ‘And if anyone should be worried about the virus, it’s me – I don’t have a spleen.’

David Seibert, a 24-year-old mechanic from Pittsburgh, was similarly dismissive of catching Covid.

He rode to Daytona Beach for cruising and camaraderie, not to be ‘lectured’ over a disease he reckons is no more dangerous than the common cold.

‘if I was going to get it, I would have had it by now. I don’t believe in masks, I’m yet to even wear one. If I walk into a gas station and they ask me to put one on, I just walk straight out of there,’ Seibert said.

That was exactly the sort of attitude that Joe Biden condemned last week as ‘Neanderthal thinking’ as he attacked states for rolling back Covid restrictions.

The President has vowed to work with governors and mayors to introduce a national mask mandate to help stem the spread.

But judging by the large black banner flying from the back of Seibert’s customized Harley he didn’t care too much for the Commander-in-chief’s advice. It read: ‘Fu*k Biden and Fu*k You For Voting for him’.

