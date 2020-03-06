Motörhead – Stay Clean

One thought on “Motörhead – Stay Clean

  1. Sometimes we just don’t hear what loud music is saying. A beautiful and powerful lyric herein:

    “So you see, the only proof
    Of what you are is in the way you hear the truth
    Don’t be scared, live to win
    Although they’re always gonna tell you it’s a sin”

