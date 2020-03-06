Posted: March 6, 2020 Categories: Music Motörhead – Stay Clean <noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eilzQSthLCY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript> Share this:PrintEmailTweetGab<noscript><iframe src="https://www.reddit.com/static/button/button1.html?newwindow=true&width=120&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromthetrenchesworldreport.com%2Fmotorhead-stay-clean%2F263349&title=Mot%C3%B6rhead%20%E2%80%93%20Stay%20Clean" height="22" width="120" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"></noscript>Share on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Motörhead – Stay Clean”
Sometimes we just don’t hear what loud music is saying. A beautiful and powerful lyric herein:
“So you see, the only proof
Of what you are is in the way you hear the truth
Don’t be scared, live to win
Although they’re always gonna tell you it’s a sin”
.