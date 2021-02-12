Move aside, Big Pharma: BIG COVID is a trillion-dollar industry and those who profit from it will make sure covid never goes away

The mainstream media is now openly signaling to the world that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is here to stay because of all the money it brings in for the elites.

On Feb. 7, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a piece entitled, “As Covid-19 Vaccines Raise Hope, Cold Reality Dawns That Illness Is Likely Here to Stay” that basically confirms what we have been saying all along: that getting vaccinated for the Chinese virus will not bring back the old normal.

In fact, getting vaccinated for the Chinese virus will do a whole lot of nothing, as “authorities” say that masks, distancing, and other “new normal” protocols still need to be followed despite the jab.

WSJ writers Daniela Hernandez and Drew Hinshaw explain that even though people are now getting vaccinated by the millions, Chinese germs will continue to “circulate for years, or even decades, leaving society to coexist with COVID-19 much as it does with other endemic diseases like flu, measles, and HIV.”

The difference, of course, is that nobody was ever expected to wear a face diaper for any of those things. Only since the WuFlu came along has society been completely upended in the name of staying “safe” against the virus.

“Going through the five phases of grief, we need to come to the acceptance phase that our lives are not going to be the same,” says Thomas Friedman, a former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I don’t think the world has really absorbed the fact that these are long-term changes,” he added.

Coronavirus is about make you poor and them rich

In other words, masks and distancing are never going away if Friedman and others like him have anything to say about it. They are now a mainstay of American life, even as many other countries return back to normal.

Some infectious disease experts say that these restrictions could go away now that there are vaccines widely available, while others are painting a grim future where things never go back to normal due to corona-fear.

According to the WSJ, there is a “new and potentially lucrative COVID-19 industry” that is “emerging” from all this. It includes manufacturers of masks, of course, as well as companies that make air quality monitoring devices, filters, diagnostic kits, and new drug “treatments.”

New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics Inc., for instance, is expected to expand by leaps and bounds this year due to growing demand for nasal and anal swabs.

“We assume it would last for years, or be eternal, such as the flu,” says Jiwon Lim, spokesman for South Korea-based SD Biosensor, Inc., a test maker that is ramping up production of at-home Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) testing kits.

Switzerland-based Novartis International AG and Eli Lilly & Co. are both working to snatch their own piece of the pie as well, with new “therapeutics” for Chinese germs rapidly coming down the pipeline. Some 300 new products for the Chinese virus are currently in development.

The introduction of international COVID-19 “vaccine passports” is another lucrative business endeavor that will make a handful of people very rich, while the world plunges even deeper into a new world order prison.

Even meatpacking plants are getting in on the action by replacing their human workers with robotic arms, which they say will curb the risk of “outbreaks” by reducing the number of workers on assembly lines.

“Coexistence needs to mean no masks!” wrote one WSJ commenter. “They are unnecessary, they don’t work and they are ruining our society, damaging our children and they are unconstitutional. Wake up, America!”

