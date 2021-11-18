MSNBC Banned From Rittenhouse Trial After Employee Follows Jury Bus; Network ‘Regrets’ Incident

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

As day three of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial began, Judge Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC from his courtroom for the duration of the trial, after an employee claiming to be a producer with the outlet reportedly followed the van taking jurors home on Wednesday evening and was pulled over after running a red light.

“No one from MSNBC news will be permitted in this building … this is an extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities,” said Schroeder.

NOW – Person allegedly from NBC/MSNBC was instructed to follow the jury bus in the #Rittenhouse trial. Judge orders to exclude the two news outlets from the trial pending further investigation. pic.twitter.com/OLFDI4yfog — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 18, 2021

The judge added that the employee taken into custody was James J. Morrison who claimed to be working for Irene Byon of NBC in New York.

According to TownHall‘s Julio Rosas, Kenosha police reported that someone was following the bus carrying the Rittenhouse jurors last night “while claiming to work for MSNBC,” adding that the matter is under investigation.

Judge rules no MSNBC personnel will be permitted in the court building for the duration of the trial. A person claiming to be an MSNBC producer was trailing the jury bus as they were heading to the hotel. Police believe he was trying to get photos of the jurors. — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) November 18, 2021

Man claiming to be MSNBC producer—which makes him likely Antifa, as @StarChamberMaid jokes—looks like he’s doxxing jurors. https://t.co/hCgQhDVtQg — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 18, 2021

Byon has reportedly nuked her Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

.@MSNBC producer Irene Min Joo Byon just nuked her twitter account following allegations of jury indication pic.twitter.com/PUc8MRDO3s — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) November 18, 2021

Her Linkedin was deleted just now pic.twitter.com/mnWfKzRinV — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) November 18, 2021

To be clear: the left-wing media are actively working to intimidate a jury. — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) November 18, 2021

In a statement, MSNBC said: “Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them,” adding “We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation.”

"We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation," NBC adds (2/2) https://t.co/7LNnDbQErb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2021

Earlier this month, a self-described ‘honorary nephew of George Floyd’ identified as Cortez Rice posted a disturbing video threatening to doxx Rittenhouse jurors if they don’t return a guilty verdict.

George Floyd’s nephew, Cortez Rice, makes a claim that he knows people taking photos of jurors during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His goal is to dox jurors if they do not convict. pic.twitter.com/uwLuV2ftfV — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 7, 2021

MSNBC obstructing justice by trying to make the Rittenhouse jurors know that the media is watching them and trying to discover their identity, as a little warning that they had better deliver the right verdict: https://t.co/1ObEatecFL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 18, 2021

