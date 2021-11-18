MSNBC Banned From Rittenhouse Trial After Employee Follows Jury Bus; Network ‘Regrets’ Incident

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

As day three of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial began, Judge Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC from his courtroom for the duration of the trial, after an employee claiming to be a producer with the outlet reportedly followed the van taking jurors home on Wednesday evening and was pulled over after running a red light.

“No one from MSNBC news will be permitted in this building … this is an extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities,” said Schroeder.

The judge added that the employee taken into custody was James J. Morrison who claimed to be working for Irene Byon of NBC in New York.

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1461388994298712064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1461388994298712064%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fmsnbc-banned-rittenhouse-trial-after-employee-allegedly-followed-jurors-home

According to TownHall‘s Julio Rosas, Kenosha police reported that someone was following the bus carrying the Rittenhouse jurors last night “while claiming to work for MSNBC,” adding that the matter is under investigation.

Byon has reportedly nuked her Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

In a statement, MSNBC said: “Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them,” adding “We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation.”

Earlier this month, a self-described ‘honorary nephew of George Floyd’ identified as Cortez Rice posted a disturbing video threatening to doxx Rittenhouse jurors if they don’t return a guilty verdict.

More:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/msnbc-banned-rittenhouse-trial-after-employee-allegedly-followed-jurors-home

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*