MTV Airs Ads Showing the Round Up Of American Citizens





Apr 15, 2020

Wow! This really creeped me out!

A few months ago in late January, MTV ran two back to back, 30 second “public service announcements” that aired on MTV on “Holocaust Remembrance Day “to create “awareness”. (These MTV ads originally ran for “Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2008 and they just ran them again in 2020.)

The ad campaign is titled “The holocaust happened to people like us.”

These PSA’s kind of made my stomach turn when I saw them. I just got a truly sickening feeling.

Because you better believe it’s a warning: They always warn and put things in plain site…I believe perhaps it goes back to the spiritual law of consent. When they are blatant and tell us what their plans are via mass media and we do nothing to stop it, we have in fact, passively given our consent which then gives them legal right to proceed.

It was chilling to me to see (in the first ad) how when the train car full of ppl arrived the soldiers immediately began separating the parents from the kids and the husbands from the wives. This is exactly what they are planning to do according to the Internment Resettlement Manual which was leaked in 2010 detailing all training procedures for “multinational and national internment resettlement officers”. (This is a U.S. Army produced training manual to train all men participating in the round up and internment of American citizens.)

When it was leaked to the public, the Army tried to say the manual was for training our military for “overseas internment camps”. Which all goes out the window when you actually read the 326 page manual and see the part where they’re checking detainees in by their social security numbers.

Only Americans have Social security numbers

This document which can now be found online is entitled FM 3-39.40 Internment and Resettlement Operations (PDF). The document was originally to be kept secret, but everyone in the military command structure, as we know, is not on board with the encroaching tyranny sweeping across this country.

Quote from the manual:

“Detainees may also be segregated by ethnic and family groups and further segregated to protect vulnerable individuals. Additionally, detainees may be categorized by behavior (cooperative, neutral, or combative) to accurately resource guards and facilities”. Juveniles within the I/R population are typically segregated from the general population.” (See DODD 3115.09.)”

(End quote)

So remember when they were flooding our country with illegals was a few years ago? I remember reading a mainstream news article about these camps they were sending all the “illegal immigrants” to.

And something in the article caught my eye. It wasn’t even the focus of the article, just a small paragraph in the middle, about how some liberal “civil rights activist group” had been allowed to tour one of the “illegal alien camps” and were voicing major concerns over the fact that they had separated the moms from the children into…and not into different areas or rooms…but into completely different camps!

I was like “Back up..say what??” This liberal civil rights group was upset saying that that didn’t seem right. Um..you think??

Let’s take away the one thing familiar to these children…the one person who knows everything about them and will go to any length to protect them. How tramautic for these kids to be uprooted away from everything they know and then to be taken away from their moms. And many have no doubt disappeared and ended up being sacrificed at the next DC sex party.

Here is a link to the manual if you want to read it for yourself. https://publicintelligence.net/restri…

Hey at least MTV is looking out for us….

Instead of saying “The holocaust happened to people like us” how about another ad with the tag line “The holocaust happened due to the APATHY of people like us.”

That would be much more fitting. Apathy is fatal to freedom.

And so is the blatant propaganda and conditioning being blasted to our kids on MTV.