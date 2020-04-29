Apr 23, 2020
Hitachi’s Multifeature Video Search rapidly searches metadata on tens of thousands of security camera images analyzed by AI to find and identify a person of interest for real time response and for investigations. Information on the positions of cameras and the time of recording allows tracking of that person’s movements.
2 thoughts on “Multifeature Video Search – Hitachi”
All that tech with thousands of cameras and they still need an ‘eyewitness’ 🙂
Best video I ever saw regarding surveillance cameras was one smuggled out of China showing mobs going around smashing them them to bits with long sticks & garden tools. That was a few years ago & the sort of thing you’d never see on MSM as they never wanted to show you the reality that there were people there so pissed off they were taking the law into their own hands. Exactly this kind of action is now required in EVERY country on an ever-growing scale as a self-defence measure in order to prevent further harm to our populations. ALL of their spying tools & radiation weapons that keep people suppressed & make them sick NEED TO START BEING DESTROYED OR DISMANTLED EN MASSE!!! This kind of action once it starts rolling won’t just remove threats but more importantly will send the right kind of self-defence message to those waiting in the wings. They need to know that now is the time to start dismantling the infrastructure the scum use to keep themselves safe by invading our privacy & watching our every move while actually attempting to physically harm us as well. Once large numbers of people realize they can take out the harmful weapons these pussies use by their own hands the next step of removing the murderous pussies themselves will not seem so far from their grip. I don’t know about you but I’m sick to death of all the weaklings that have been telling me for years “Oh that’ll never happen”. There are many ways to defend yourself against these weapons & perpetrators of harm so let’s get inventive & start the ball rolling! THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW!