Multiple arrests, STABBINGS amid running battles between Antifa & Proud Boys near BLM plaza in Washington DC

At least four people were stabbed as right-wing Proud Boys and left-wing Antifa engaged in sporadic clashes in Washington, DC while police struggled to contain the violence and keep rival groups separated.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on Washington on Saturday for a massive MAGA rally that featured a volley of conservative speakers addressing the agitated crowd, who believe the election was “stolen” from them, and accuses the Republican Party of “betrayal.”

Despite heated chants like “destroy the GOP!” the event was mostly peaceful, as DC police managed to keep counter-protesters apart, with lines of cops on bicycles and in riot gear blocking the opposing groups from interacting.

However, as night fell, the sides splintered into smaller groups and began roaming the streets of downtown Washington, picking fights with their rivals, pepper-spraying each other, and getting pepper-sprayed by the cops.

There was also a knife fight near a favorite bar of the Proud Boys, in which four people were seriously injured. The victims were taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds, DC fire spokesman Doug Buchanan told the press.

Hospitals received at least five other patients injured in the skirmishes, in addition to the four stabbing victims.

Other footage showed police retreating under a barrage of bottles, bricks, and other projectiles from an Antifa mob that apparently tried to seize control of the BLM plaza.

Multiple confrontations were captured on film, with clashes and fireworks flying both ways.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country in Washington state, at least one person was shot and injured, allegedly by a Proud Boys member, amid smaller-scale clashes between the same right- and left-wing groups at Washington’s Capitol campus in Olympia.

