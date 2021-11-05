Multiple bomb threats reported on Yale’s campus

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Multiple bomb threats were reported on Yale University’s campus Friday afternoon.

Yale police said they received a call just before 2 p.m. on Friday to its non-emergency line that reported multiple bombs on campus.

Nikay, a Yale Student said, “I’m glad we got the all clear but there was a moment there where I was a little concerned.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including New Haven and state police, as well as the FBI.

Officials said bomb teams went building-to-building to search for anything suspicious.

“It was just super sudden and I feel like a lot of people didn’t have the things they needed from like their rooms,” said Nikay.

The buildings included in the threat were University Theater, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall and Grace Hopper college.

Evan, another Yale student said, “there’s a small part of me that was like this could be serious because Yale is a big institution and someone can target it.”

The building were all evacuated and students were brought to the New Haven green.

Multiple roads, including York, Elm, College and Crown were closed for hours.

Some students hunkered down at the nearby Blue State Coffee.

A barista there, Malik Hamblin, said, “we got more of a rush than we were used to. Since everyone was coming out of the dorms, they needed somewhere to go.”

At 4:56 p.m., students were told that the Schwarzman Center and Lanman Center will be open to those who were displaced during the search.

Students were told that if they cannot eat in their own dining halls, they may eat in any other dining hall.

At 6:52 p.m. Yale Police gave an all clear was given and Yale’s campus is back to normal operations.

New Haven’s police chief said they got assistance from other departments with explosive sniffing dogs because they just don’t have enough bomb dogs to handle all the buildings and the scope of a threat this large.

