Multiple Houston Police Officers Shot – Suspect at Large

Three Houston police officers were shot by a gunman in the 2100 block of McGowen Street on Thursday.

The suspected gunman fled in a white Mercedes and is at large, police said.

Update: The suspect fired at police from a vehicle.

NEW: my Police source say 31-year-old suspect who shot 3 Houston officers is barricaded of Lockwood Dr. and shot out of window at police. Still not in custody. — Jonathan Martin Fox26 (@JMartinTV) January 27, 2022

The officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and are in stable condition.

Police are investigating a shooting that injured three officers near downtown Houston. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of McGowen Street. Initial reports from police was that officers were responding to a disturbance call at 2:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tralle Street when a chase ensued. Exclusive surveillance video from the scene shows the moment a chase came to an end when the suspect crashed out on McGowen Street. Shots began firing as soon as the officers arrived to the scene. At some point, the suspect managed to exit the vehicle and fled the scene. According to police, they are actively searching for the suspect involved who they initially said fled the scene in a white Mercedes.

