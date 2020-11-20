Multiple injured in shooting at mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

CBS News

Multiple people were injured in an “active shooter” incident Friday at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the mayor’s office said in a statement. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The suspect is currently at-large and 75 police officers were at the Mayfair Mall investigating, the mayor’s office said. “It will take time to provide additional, and perhaps, more accurate information, but information will be provided as it becomes available,” the statement said.

The Milwaukee division of the FBI said it was responding to the scene to support local law enforcement. There was a heavy police presence outside the mall in the Milwaukee suburb.

Jill Wooley said she was inside the mall when gunshots rang out. “The very first shot, my immediate thought was it sounded like one of the floor fixtures in Macy’s hit the floor,” Wooley told CBS affiliate WDJT. “But in that same second, I knew right away it was a gunshot and they just kept coming one right after the other.”

“I think we’re all born with it… We’ve all been exposed to public shootings like this. I think all of us have thought of what we would do in a situation like this.”

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/wisconsin-mall-shooting-wauwatosa-injuries/