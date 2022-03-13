Multiple Iranian ballistic missiles smash into US Army base in Iraq with huge fireball explosion

Daily Mail

Multiple rockets have smashed into a U.S. Army base and a Kurdish news channel office in Erbil, Northern Iraq.

At least a dozen ‘Iranian-produced ballistic missiles’ hit the city in the early hours of Sunday, Governor Omed Khoshnaw confirmed.

He said it was not clear whether the missiles were targeting the American consulate at the site, or the airport in the city.

Kurdish and U.S. officials confirmed that there were no casualties in what they’re calling an ‘outrageous attack,’ adding that no group has immediately claimed responsibility for the strike.

U.S. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie had warned about attacks in the area back in December, when he told The Associated Press that while American forces in Iraq switched to a non-combat role last year, Iran and its proxies ‘still want American troops to leave the country.’

As a result, McKenzie said, ‘that may trigger more attacks’ on American bases.

No further details were immediately available, but videos posted online appeared to show several ‘Iranian-produced’ ballistic missiles hitting the base in Erbil.

Iraqi Shi’ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Twitter: ‘Erbil is under fire… as if Kurds were not Iraqis.’

The attack came during a pause in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. base at Erbil International Airport was previously hit by a rocket attack in September, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States.

It is the second drone attack on the airport in as many months. The internal security service for the autonomous region, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said at the time that three rockets had hit near the airport.

A second statement by the Kurdish counter-terrorism force said the attack had been carried out by explosive-laden drones.

The airport in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region, has come under attack several times in the past year, including by drones carrying explosives.

The last time ballistic missiles were directed at U.S. forces was in January 2020 – an Iranian retaliation for the U.S. killing earlier that month of its military commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.

No U.S. personnel were killed in the 2020 attack but many suffered head injuries.

One of the targeted places is the #Kurdistan24 channel building on Bahrka road and damaged a part of the channel building #Erbil #Kurdistan #Attack #missle pic.twitter.com/AljvYMd7VW — Horvan Rafaat (@HorvanRafaat) March 12, 2022

