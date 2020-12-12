‘Multiple’ people injured after vehicle ‘plows’ into Black Lives Matter protesters in New York

RT

Several people were injured when a car drove into a crowd of some 50 Black Lives Matter protesters in Manhattan, the New York Police Department has confirmed, giving no further details about the incident.

A NYPD spokesman confirmed that a vehicle “plowed” into the protesters at the corner of 39th Street and Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday afternoon, shortly after 4pm local time. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police added.

Dozens of officers cordoned off the area after the incident, local media reported. One video from the scene showed a handcuffed woman being led away by police, but it wasn’t clear whether she was the driver.

Read the rest here: https://www.rt.com/usa/509450-new-york-blm-vehicle/

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*