‘Multiple’ people injured after vehicle ‘plows’ into Black Lives Matter protesters in New York

RT

Several people were injured when a car drove into a crowd of some 50 Black Lives Matter protesters in Manhattan, the New York Police Department has confirmed, giving no further details about the incident.

A NYPD spokesman confirmed that a vehicle “plowed” into the protesters at the corner of 39th Street and Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday afternoon, shortly after 4pm local time. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police added.

LIVE in NYC: At least 6 people injured after being struck by car at BLM protest. NYPD is asking people to avoid area of 3rd Avenue & 39 Avenue in Manhattan. More to come.pic.twitter.com/yS4utKM6Gk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 11, 2020

Dozens of officers cordoned off the area after the incident, local media reported. One video from the scene showed a handcuffed woman being led away by police, but it wasn’t clear whether she was the driver.

I don't know all the details, but this was the arrest after multiple #protesters were run down by a car in #MurrayHill just a little while ago. The neighborhood is filled w/cops right now @nytimes @NY1 pic.twitter.com/nOL1H2aArO — dina regine (@dinaregine) December 11, 2020

Read the rest here: https://www.rt.com/usa/509450-new-york-blm-vehicle/