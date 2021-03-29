Multiple States Pass Bills to Ban Federal Gun Control, Fine or Charge Cops Who Take Guns

Even before the two high profile mass shootings which took place in Georgia and Colorado this month, the Biden administration had a long list of efforts ready to roll out to infringe on your Second Amendment rights. However, these two tragedies provided an opening for the anti-gun crowd to exploit to begin ramming through even more tyrannical measures in warp speed.

In February, the Free Thought Project reported on HR 127, the most tyrannical gun bill ever proposed. The bill would target the poor by forcing citizens to pay $800 per year to possess firearms that they are required to register. It also bans multiple legal guns and ammo types, turning tens of millions of Americans into felons over night.

Then, after the tragedy in Boulder, Biden called for an immediate ban on “assault weapons.”

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said in remarks at the White House following Monday’s shooting. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. … We should do it again.”

On Wednesday, the US Court for 9th Circuit waged a massive attack against your right to self defense, concluding the 2nd Amendment does not guarantee right to carry firearms outside the home.

“There is no right to carry arms openly in public; nor is any such right within the scope of the Second Amendment,” U.S. Circuit Judge Jay Bybee, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote for the majority of an 11-judge panel in a 127-page opinion.

After this, Biden began supporting a Supreme Court case that would remove a citizen’s Fourth Amendment by urging justices to uphold warrantless gun confiscation.

It is no longer just paranoia to say the federal government is coming for your guns.

The federal anti-gun tidal wave has grown so big it has caused states to take protective measures to ensure the rights of their citizens to defend themselves are not infringed.

In more than a dozen states, lawmakers proposed or passed bills to nullify federal attacks on gun rights. In Alabama, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wyoming, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Iowa bills have been proposed to nullify federal gun laws. In Texas, the governor has called for the state to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

In Arizona, the Senate proposed a bill to sue officers who take guns from citizens at the request of federal agents. According to the legislation, officers who comply with gun control measures could also face charges.

In Utah, the house passes a similar measure, forbidding officers employed in the state to enforce federal gun control laws.

“We really feel the need to protect those rights,” Republican Rep. Cory Maloy said.

Last month, Missouri passed a bill which also bans cops from enforcing any new federal gun laws pushed by the Biden administration. The measure would penalize local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws and they would face minimum $50,000 fines for an infraction.

The Missouri bill is causing a stir among Democrat lawmakers who erroneously claim this bill would give money to criminals.

“We’re literally defunding our law enforcement agencies to give that money to criminals,” St. Louis Democratic Rep. Peter Meredith said before asking the House to vote against the bill. “This is not hyperbole.”

Meredith did no elaborate on how that money would end up in the hands of criminals. However, Rep. Jered Taylor said the law is easy to follow, “If they don’t violate a person’s Second Amendment rights, they have nothing to worry about.”

Most recently, lawmakers in Charleston, West Virginia passed a bill to end federal encroachment on the right to bear arms. The legislation prohibits a state agency or department from using money or personnel to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect, or aid a federal agency in whole or in part or arrest persons for federal law enforcement purposes, according to the Tenth Amendment Center.

While these gun rights protections are certainly welcome, the partisan nature of them can not be ignored. When Donald Trump called for the removal of due process by advocating to “take the guns first, due process second,” the same folks passing these laws now were silent when a Republican was attacking gun rights.

They were also silent when Trump banned bump stocks and presided over America as red flag laws swept across the country. This shouldn’t be surprising given the cognitive dissonance among those who subscribe to the two-party paradigm, however.

The degree of cognitive dissonance is takes to chant “back the blue” and “blue lives matter” while simultaneously calling for a revolt is mind-boggling. It is epitomized by those wearing shirts or tattoos with the molon labe or “come and take it” mantra, plastered with blue line propaganda.

It takes a serious lack of critical thought in failing to realize that the blue line in that design literally represents the actual people who would “come and take it.” Nevertheless, these folks have unironically paraded these opposing views around for years, failing to grasp the concept.

Maybe now, when they actually see cops taking guns, they will realize it. One can hope.

