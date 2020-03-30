Murphy’s Rules of Combat

Arctic Gunny

    • If the enemy is in range, so are you.
    • If its stupid, but it works, it ain’t stupid.

  • You are not Superman [ Marines & Fighter Pilots take note ].
  • Never draw fire, it irritates everyone around you.
  • When in doubt, empty the magazine.
  • Never share a fighting hole with someone who is braver than you.
  • There is always a way, Thinking of it before you need to is the trick.
  • If you can’t remember, the Claymore is pointed toward you.
  • All 5 second grenade fuses are 3 seconds.
  • If the pin is pulled, Mr. Grenade is *not* our friend.
  • It is generally unadvisable to eject directly over the area you just bombed.
  • The enemy diversion you are ignoring is the main attack.
  • If your short on everything but enemy, you’re in combat.
  • Incoming has right of way.
  • Body Count — 4 Pigs + 3 Cows + 1 Enemy = 99 KIA’s.
  • No combat ready unit ever passed inspection.
  • No inspection ready unit ever passed combat.
  • Teamwork is essential, it gives them more people to shoot at.
  • Tracers work both ways.
  • The only thing more accurate than incoming enemy fire is incoming friendly fire.
  • Try to look unimportant, they may be low on ammo.
  • Radios will fail as soon as you need fire support.
  • If they’re shooting at you, it’s a high intensity conflict.
  • A sucking chest wound is nature’s way of telling you to slow down.
  • If at first you don’t succeed, call for artillery.
  • Artillery adds dignity to what would otherwise be a vulgar brawl.
  • When artillery doesn’t work, call for an air strike.
  • Close only counts in horse shoes, hand gernades, and nukes.
  • No battle plan ever survives contact with the enemy.
  • Friendly fire — Isn’t.
  • The most dangerous thing in the combat zone is an 2nd Lieutenant with a map.
  • The problem with taking the easy way out is that the enemy has already mined it.
  • The buddy system is essential to your survival, it gives the enemy somebody else to shoot at.
  • The further you are in advance of your own positions, the more likely your artillery will shoot short.
  • If your advance is going well, you are walking into an ambush.
  • The quartermaster has only two sizes, too large and too small.
  • If you really need an officer in a hurry, take a nap.
  • The only time suppressive fire works is when it is used on abandoned positions.
  • There is nothing more satisfying than having someone take a shot at you [ and miss ].
  • Don’t be conspicuous. In the combat zone, it draws fire. Out of the combat zone, it draws sergeants.
  • If the Gunny can see you, so can the enemy.
  • Never worry about the bullet with your name on it. Instead, worry about shrapnel addressed to ‘occupant’.
  • All battles are fought at the junction of two or more map sheets — printed at different scales.
  • All battles are fought uphill.
  • All battles are fought in the rain.
  • Logistics is the ball and chain of armoured warfare.
  • Military intelligence is a contradiction of terms.
  • What gets you promoted from one rank gets you killed in the next rank.
  • A good plan today is better than a perfect plan tomorrow.
  • If orders can be misunderstood, they will be.
  • War is like love. To triumph, you must make contact.
  • Boldness becomes rarer, the higher the rank.
  • Never reinforce failure. Failure reinforces itself.
  • Only 5% of an intelligence report is accurate. The trick of a good commander is to isolate the 5%.
  • Tactics are for amateurs; professionals study logistics.
  • When a front line soldier overhears two General Staff officers conferring, he’s fallen back too far.
  • It isn’t necessary to be an idiot to be a senior officer, but it sure helps.
  • No captain can do very wrong who places his ship alongside that of the enemy.
  • Always know when it’s time to get out of Dodge.
  • Always know how to get out of Dodge.
  • Always remember, your equipment was made by he lowest bidder.
  • Priorities are made by officers, not God. There’s a difference.
  • Always honour a threat.
  • The weight of all of your equipment is proportional to the length of the time you have been carrying it.
  • Hell hath no fury like a liberal non-combatant.
  • Fighter pilots make movies; Attack pilots make history.
  • There are two kinds of naval vessels: submarines and targets.
  • A lost battle is a battle one thinks one has lost.
  • Surprise is an event that takes place in the mind of a commander.
  • All warfare is based on deception.
  • A little caution outflanks a large cavalry.
  • If you take more than your fair share of objectives, you will have more than your fair share to take.
  • Professional soldiers are predictable, but the world is full of amateurs.
  • Parade ground inspections are to combat readiness as mess hall food is to cuisine.
  • Cold and snow are not neutral.
  • The tank is a monument to the inaccuracy of indirect fire.
  • Diplomacy has rarely been able to gain at the conference table what cannot be gained and held on a battlefield.
  • War is the unfolding of miscalculations.
  • Perfect is the enemy of good enough.
  • Good enough — Isn’t.
  • He who wants do defend everything defends nothing.
  • Mine fields are not neutral. They attack anyone.
  • The effective radius of a hand grenade is always greater than the distance you can jump.
  • The effective radius of a hand grenade is greater then the average grunt can throw it.
  • Your mortar barrage will put exactly one round on the intended target. That round will be a dud.
  • The mortar team will always have the correct number of safety pins to prove they armed all the rounds.
  • To ensure this, the mortar team carries extra pins.
  • There is no such thing as a convenient fighting hole.
  • Odd objects attract fire. You are odd.
  • More aircraft are incapacitated by a shortage of spare parts than by enemy action.
  • Beer Math — 2 Beers X 12 Grunts equals 49 Cases.
  • MURPHY WAS A GRUNT!

Arctic Gunny

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*