Murphy’s Rules of Combat

- If the enemy is in range, so are you.
- If its stupid, but it works, it ain’t stupid.
- You are not Superman [ Marines & Fighter Pilots take note ].
- Never draw fire, it irritates everyone around you.
- When in doubt, empty the magazine.
- Never share a fighting hole with someone who is braver than you.
- There is always a way, Thinking of it before you need to is the trick.
- If you can’t remember, the Claymore is pointed toward you.
- All 5 second grenade fuses are 3 seconds.
- If the pin is pulled, Mr. Grenade is *not* our friend.
- It is generally unadvisable to eject directly over the area you just bombed.
- The enemy diversion you are ignoring is the main attack.
- If your short on everything but enemy, you’re in combat.
- Incoming has right of way.
- Body Count — 4 Pigs + 3 Cows + 1 Enemy = 99 KIA’s.
- No combat ready unit ever passed inspection.
- No inspection ready unit ever passed combat.
- Teamwork is essential, it gives them more people to shoot at.
- Tracers work both ways.
- The only thing more accurate than incoming enemy fire is incoming friendly fire.
- Try to look unimportant, they may be low on ammo.
- Radios will fail as soon as you need fire support.
- If they’re shooting at you, it’s a high intensity conflict.
- A sucking chest wound is nature’s way of telling you to slow down.
- If at first you don’t succeed, call for artillery.
- Artillery adds dignity to what would otherwise be a vulgar brawl.
- When artillery doesn’t work, call for an air strike.
- Close only counts in horse shoes, hand gernades, and nukes.
- No battle plan ever survives contact with the enemy.
- Friendly fire — Isn’t.
- The most dangerous thing in the combat zone is an 2nd Lieutenant with a map.
- The problem with taking the easy way out is that the enemy has already mined it.
- The buddy system is essential to your survival, it gives the enemy somebody else to shoot at.
- The further you are in advance of your own positions, the more likely your artillery will shoot short.
- If your advance is going well, you are walking into an ambush.
- The quartermaster has only two sizes, too large and too small.
- If you really need an officer in a hurry, take a nap.
- The only time suppressive fire works is when it is used on abandoned positions.
- There is nothing more satisfying than having someone take a shot at you [ and miss ].
- Don’t be conspicuous. In the combat zone, it draws fire. Out of the combat zone, it draws sergeants.
- If the Gunny can see you, so can the enemy.
- Never worry about the bullet with your name on it. Instead, worry about shrapnel addressed to ‘occupant’.
- All battles are fought at the junction of two or more map sheets — printed at different scales.
- All battles are fought uphill.
- All battles are fought in the rain.
- Logistics is the ball and chain of armoured warfare.
- Military intelligence is a contradiction of terms.
- What gets you promoted from one rank gets you killed in the next rank.
- A good plan today is better than a perfect plan tomorrow.
- If orders can be misunderstood, they will be.
- War is like love. To triumph, you must make contact.
- Boldness becomes rarer, the higher the rank.
- Never reinforce failure. Failure reinforces itself.
- Only 5% of an intelligence report is accurate. The trick of a good commander is to isolate the 5%.
- Tactics are for amateurs; professionals study logistics.
- When a front line soldier overhears two General Staff officers conferring, he’s fallen back too far.
- It isn’t necessary to be an idiot to be a senior officer, but it sure helps.
- No captain can do very wrong who places his ship alongside that of the enemy.
- Always know when it’s time to get out of Dodge.
- Always know how to get out of Dodge.
- Always remember, your equipment was made by he lowest bidder.
- Priorities are made by officers, not God. There’s a difference.
- Always honour a threat.
- The weight of all of your equipment is proportional to the length of the time you have been carrying it.
- Hell hath no fury like a liberal non-combatant.
- Fighter pilots make movies; Attack pilots make history.
- There are two kinds of naval vessels: submarines and targets.
- A lost battle is a battle one thinks one has lost.
- Surprise is an event that takes place in the mind of a commander.
- All warfare is based on deception.
- A little caution outflanks a large cavalry.
- If you take more than your fair share of objectives, you will have more than your fair share to take.
- Professional soldiers are predictable, but the world is full of amateurs.
- Parade ground inspections are to combat readiness as mess hall food is to cuisine.
- Cold and snow are not neutral.
- The tank is a monument to the inaccuracy of indirect fire.
- Diplomacy has rarely been able to gain at the conference table what cannot be gained and held on a battlefield.
- War is the unfolding of miscalculations.
- Perfect is the enemy of good enough.
- Good enough — Isn’t.
- He who wants do defend everything defends nothing.
- Mine fields are not neutral. They attack anyone.
- The effective radius of a hand grenade is always greater than the distance you can jump.
- The effective radius of a hand grenade is greater then the average grunt can throw it.
- Your mortar barrage will put exactly one round on the intended target. That round will be a dud.
- The mortar team will always have the correct number of safety pins to prove they armed all the rounds.
- To ensure this, the mortar team carries extra pins.
- There is no such thing as a convenient fighting hole.
- Odd objects attract fire. You are odd.
- More aircraft are incapacitated by a shortage of spare parts than by enemy action.
- Beer Math — 2 Beers X 12 Grunts equals 49 Cases.
- MURPHY WAS A GRUNT!