My client gets shot by police through his closed front door!





Oct 28, 2020

The Civil Rights Lawyer shows you the real dash cam footage of his client being shot multiple times by a police officer through the closed front door of his home, in West Virginia. He survived, barely, and hired me. We filed a federal civil rights lawsuit. Here’s what happened.

Check out the advice given by the investigating officer to the police officer who shot him. You need to hear it for yourself if you’re a red blooded American gun owner, such as myself.