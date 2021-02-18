‘My family freezing, my senator is in Cancun’: Twitter explodes as Ted Cruz accused of traveling out of storm-hit Texas

Anger has been spilling on Twitter over photos that purportedly show Texas Senator Ted Cruz boarding a plane to Cancun, Mexico. People criticized him for “fleeing” when his state has been badly hit with extreme cold.

Several photos that have been circulating on social media since Wednesday appear to show Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family arriving at the airport and then boarding a flight – allegedly heading to Cancun, Mexico.

It appears in the middle of the worst energy crisis in the history of Texas, @tedcruz is on his way to Cancun with his family. pic.twitter.com/aEdiqdn70j — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 18, 2021

The images have been widely shared, with people massively lashing out at the senator for leaving his state when its residents are desperately suffering from cold weather.

waiting for absolute confirmation that Ted Cruz went to Cancun but it doesn’t matter because I don’t have anything to say about it that I could safely put out in a public forum — JP (@jpbrammer) February 18, 2021

Looks like Ted Cruz is fleeing to Cancun because things got difficult in the state he represents. I guess some people don't believe in leading through difficult circumstances. #TedCruzFailedTexas https://t.co/KcnucWM9ah — Rising_High (@RisingHigh3) February 18, 2021

A severe winter storm left almost two million people without power in Texas and caused water supply shortages. Some people questioned why Cruz should be able to head to Cancun – supposedly for a vacation as it’s 26 degrees Celsius (78 Fahrenheit) there – while their relatives are deprived of basic needs, have to light fireplaces to heat their houses or queue for food for hours.

