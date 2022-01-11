My PSA from Joe

Dear Mrs. Va,

Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic.

I know that COVID-19 has taken an incalculable toll on our families, our communities, our economy, and our way of life. We will look back on the pandemic as one of the most challenging moments our Nation has ever endured. But because of the grit and resilience of the American people, we have made so much progress together in our fight against the virus. Thanks to our historic vaccination effort, the heroic work of our frontline and essential workers, and the millions of Americans from every walk of life who have done their part to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated, America is on the move again. More than 99 percent of our schools are open. Americans are opening new small businesses at the highest rate ever recorded. Our economy is growing, wages are rising, and our Nation is adding jobs at a record pace.

While our fight against the virus continues, we are fighting from a position of strength compared to where America was just a year ago, even as we confront variants like Omicron. This variant is cause for concern but not panic. We will confront it—and we will defeat it—because we have the best tools, vaccines, and scientists in the world. I am committed to doing everything in my power to protect our people, keep our schools open, and ensure that our economy continues to grow for all of us.

Our vaccines remain our best line of defense against COVID-19. That is why we are expanding our national booster campaign to ensure eligible adults in every part of the country are boosted as soon as possible. Doctors and scientists have affirmed that boosters provide people with the highest level of protection yet—so if you are eligible, please get your booster as soon as possible. Boosters are safe, free, and available at 80,000 locations coast to coast. To find a convenient location to get your booster shot, you can text your ZIP code to 438829.

Another critical tool to beat the pandemic is getting America’s children vaccinated. To make this easier, we are launching hundreds of family vaccination clinics across the country in community health centers and other trusted locations so parents can get their own shots and get their kids vaccinated at the same time and place with providers they trust.

We are also making free at-home testing more available than ever before and renewing our commitment to rapidly supporting communities that see a rise in cases. And as we work to finish the job of getting Americans vaccinated, we’re also accelerating our work to vaccinate the world.

As we continue our efforts to defeat the pandemic, I think about all those we have lost to this virus and the families they leave behind. We can’t get complacent now. I will keep your letter in mind as we advance our work to end this crisis and build America back even better than before.

Sincerely,