My Sincere Gratitude

First, I must explain that because I trusted the Lord Jesus to provide for me, I waited until this morning to check my PayPal account. I did not choose to check it daily after my last prayer request because I did not want to look at it saying to myself, “I only need … more.” Thank you to all of the Trenchers that have helped me. I am now assured that I will not be without a home until March at the earliest. THANK YOU!!!

Jill in OKC