My Thoughts On The Election

The Illuminati scumbags have such a tight grip on this fairy tale called Covid -19 and such game changing evil ideals in store for the entire world that Donald Trump isn’t going to fit into those God forsaken plans.

Donald Trump just doesn’t fit, he’s not up for the task, he’s too wishy-washy for lack of a better term. In Trump’s heart of hearts even he understands he’s not up for the task, circus barking isn’t going to cut it, the elites need something different, Trump isn’t it.

Biden and Harris is a better fit when it comes to full blown deceit, and with a new world order in the mix, a much better fit. Biden can be controlled better, and Harris will be able to control him, Harris is the one to watch, she is big trouble for American Nationals and our Bill of Rights, she will be the driving force behind this shit show.

Neither one of these choices are worth a damn as we here at the Trenches know very well, both choices are rife with treason and harm against American Nationals and our beloved Bill Of Rights.

In my view, Trump isn’t a good fit going forward. The Illuminati scum need to have full control, Biden is a useless and weak, Harris is a true scumbag traitor, no question, much more in tune with what these Bolshevik Jew scum bags are trying to pull off.

By Trump losing, it’s much more reasonable that a war will start because his supporters are just too stupid, this in my opinion is part of the deal, to get these Trumptard idiots to start it off.

In any case, Trump isn’t a good fit going forward.