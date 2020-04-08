My V for Vendetta Compliant Face Masks

The city of L.A. requires mandatory masks by Friday. San Bernardino goblin who looks like Jabba the hut mandated masks as of today Wednesday at midnight. Here are my masks I just printed up, in case I need to be in compliance. Here are the free templates you can print. 🙄😷😷😷😷😠

https://www.geckoandfly.com/9982/printable-guy-fawkes-mask-cut-out/