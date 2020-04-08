The city of L.A. requires mandatory masks by Friday. San Bernardino goblin who looks like Jabba the hut mandated masks as of today Wednesday at midnight. Here are my masks I just printed up, in case I need to be in compliance. Here are the free templates you can print. 🙄😷😷😷😷😠
https://www.geckoandfly.com/9982/printable-guy-fawkes-mask-cut-out/
2 thoughts on “My V for Vendetta Compliant Face Masks”
The city of L.A. requires mandatory masks by Friday. As in mandatory health insurance, as in mandatory car insurance……..
Welcome to Stalins lair…mandatory lockdown anyday now, you leave house, get ready for a fight…
Fkg A. Never thought in a thousand years…