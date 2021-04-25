N.B.*Doctors Panel~Spike Protein Bio-Weapon Being Transmitted by Vaxxed People to Non-Vaxxed 4/22/21

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



K-A

April 25th, 2021.

April 22, 2021 Critically Thinking Round Table (Episode 44)

Top Covid Vax whistle-blower physicians Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Larry Palevsky, Dr Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt & Dr Christiane Northrup

This is an extremely important and timely round table explaining the hitherto unrealized phenomenon of bleeding, miscarriages, menstrual irregularities, blood clotting, orifice bleeding. bruising,etc in NON-vaccinated people who were in contact with vaccinated individuals. Each speaker does a terrific job in laying out important information of the hidden Bio-weapon/AI interface capabilities of the COVID Death Jab AND the use of vaccinated people to SPREAD and transmit the synthetic Spike Protein (the cause of the bleeding, clotting, miscarriages, menstrual irregularities, etc) to non-vaccinated associates, family and friends. I will soon provide an mp3 audio download of this video…Ken Adachi