Naked Ocala Florida woman trashes Outback Steakhouse and hurls bottles at cops before being tasered





Inside Stories

Jun 5, 2021

Tina Kindred video, Naked Ocala Florida woman trashes an Outback Steakhouse and hurls bottles at cops before being tasered Photos captured the moment a naked woman destroyed a bar in Florida before police came in and shot her with a stun gun before taking her into custody. Tina Kindred, 53, was acting ‘out of control,’ according to reports from the local sheriff’s office, which led to a response from the Ocala Police Department on Monday.