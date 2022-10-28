Nancy Pelosi’s husband undergoes brain surgery after attack at SF home, sources say; suspect ID’d

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — ABC7 News I-Team sources say Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, underwent brain surgery Friday. This comes following an early morning violent attack with a hammer-wielding suspect who police believe targeted their San Francisco home. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not home, nor in the city at the time of the attack.

The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old David Depape, who is in custody.

Police arrived at Pelosi’s home around 2:30 a.m., where they found Depape taking a hammer from Paul Pelosi and attacking him with it.

Sources confirm to ABC News that the break-in is suspected to be targeted, as Depepe allegedly entered through a sliding glass door and was looking for Nancy Pelosi herself, shouting “Where’s Nancy?”

ABC News reports that Pelosi’s injuries are “significant,” but according to two familiar sources, he is expected to recover.

Multiple sources tell the ABC7 News I-Team that Pelosi underwent brain surgery, specifically on his skull, Friday morning after the attack.

Police say Depape will be charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse, among other charges.

The Pelosi’s home is in Pacific Heights, where there is still a large police presence as they investigate the attack.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” a statement from Pelosi’s spokesperson said.

The United States Capitol Police as well as the FBI are assisting SFPD in a joint investigation into the assault and break-in.

According to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden called Speaker Pelosi Friday morning to express support.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also spoke with Nancy Pelosi.

Other politicians and leaders offered their condolences and shared angered reactions to the attack.

Doug and I are appalled by the attack on Paul Pelosi, Speaker Pelosi’s husband. The entire Pelosi family is in our hearts and we wish him a speedy recovery. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 28, 2022

Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi's home last night. Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 28, 2022

Thank God @SpeakerPelosi’s husband Paul is safe after being attacked in their home by an assailant. While the motive is still unknown we know where this kind of violence is sanctioned and modeled. https://t.co/TaPWBVr5jM — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) October 28, 2022

