Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco house vandalized with a pig’s head, spray-painted anarchist symbol and graffiti about $2,000 stimulus checks

Early Friday morning, police were called to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home after vandals defaced the garage door and a severed pig’s head, covered in fake blood, was left on the driveway.

The white garage door of the Pacific Heights property was covered in graffiti. It read: “$2k CANCEL RENT!”

This is most likely a reference to Pelosi’s proposed $2,000 stimulus checks. Below the initial message, the vandals wrote: “We want everything!”

Next to this, the traditional ‘anarchy’ symbol — a circled capital A letter — was spray-painted.

In front of the house, a dead pig’s head covered in fake blood was left sitting on the driveaway.

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that officers were dispatched after responding to reports of vandalism at around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

They said: “Unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk.”

The house, one of several homes Pelosi owns in California, has previously been used as a protest site.

It is believed that Pelosi was not at home during the incident, according to CBS SF Bay Area. It is thought that she is currently in Washington, DC.

The defaced garage has since been covered with garbage bags and the fake blood and pig’s head have been removed.

Lunatics leave pigs head & graffiti at Nancy Pelosi's house. Appalling.@FogCityMidge is right. News is ignoring. I took this picture just 5 minutes ago. They are literally covering it up. Dems like Pelosi will learn sooner or later: you cannot appease the violent left. https://t.co/Ohih0zVTpO pic.twitter.com/0JOxzj9KA4 — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) January 1, 2021

The incident comes at a time when tensions are running high in Congress over stimulus checks.

On Friday, Senate Republicans blocked a House-passed bill to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Pelosi had, in recent weeks, reached a rare agreement with President Donald Trump over increasing the amount of money Americans would receive.

