Naomi Seibt: I Will Not Let Slander, Defamation and Conspiracy Theories Take Away My Courage

INTELCASTER – In recent weeks 19-year-old Naomi Seibt, from Germany, has gained enormous popularity on the internet. According to Seibt, who describes herself as a climate realist, she’s challenging the public to think, rather than to panic about (man-made) climate change.

During this time, Seibt has been interviewed by several monostream media outlets, including Sky NewsOAN and Breitbart where she was asked about her research into climate change.

Seibt’s Youtube channel (which initially helped her popularize her opinions) and Twitter account have added tens of thousands of new followers in the past 2 weeks.

Seibt was also a guest at CPAC 2020, the Conservative Political Action Conference.

In response to being associated with “conservatives” and “climate deniers”, the Guardian and others also brought Seibt to the forefront with several articles.

With the monostream media pitting Naomi Seibt against Greta Thunberg, we are once again finding ourselves in uncharted territory.

For the first time in the 21st century (and likely ever), the monostream media is depicting 2 opposing camps through 2 children who are supposed to embody the camp that they reportedly represent. Climate “alarmists” and climate “deniers”.

Anyone with their thinking cap on already knows that it is highly likely that things are going to spiral out of control. The signs are already there. Seibt has been categorized by the monostream media as a right-winger, after she attended CPAC 2020 and here announcement that she had joined the Heartland Institute.

