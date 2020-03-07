INTELCASTER – In recent weeks 19-year-old Naomi Seibt, from Germany, has gained enormous popularity on the internet. According to Seibt, who describes herself as a climate realist, she’s challenging the public to think, rather than to panic about (man-made) climate change.
During this time, Seibt has been interviewed by several monostream media outlets, including Sky News, OAN and Breitbart where she was asked about her research into climate change.
Seibt’s Youtube channel (which initially helped her popularize her opinions) and Twitter account have added tens of thousands of new followers in the past 2 weeks.
Seibt was also a guest at CPAC 2020, the Conservative Political Action Conference.
In response to being associated with “conservatives” and “climate deniers”, the Guardian and others also brought Seibt to the forefront with several articles.
With the monostream media pitting Naomi Seibt against Greta Thunberg, we are once again finding ourselves in uncharted territory.
For the first time in the 21st century (and likely ever), the monostream media is depicting 2 opposing camps through 2 children who are supposed to embody the camp that they reportedly represent. Climate “alarmists” and climate “deniers”.
Anyone with their thinking cap on already knows that it is highly likely that things are going to spiral out of control. The signs are already there. Seibt has been categorized by the monostream media as a right-winger, after she attended CPAC 2020 and here announcement that she had joined the Heartland Institute.
One thought on “Naomi Seibt: I Will Not Let Slander, Defamation and Conspiracy Theories Take Away My Courage”
Hegel is smiling in his coffin…It’s good j Seibt vs. bad j Greta…get your tickets
R U Ready to Rummmmble?
They turn the black against the white
They turn the daytime into night
They obfuscate the love among us
They take our love and then they turn it into fight
Dear god, are there answers to our fate?
You gave us free will, oh please don’t tell us it’s too late
Because I won’t go, I’ll fight it till the end
That’s clear to see, you know, I don’t have a single friend
But that’s OK, I’ll fight this thing myself
Cause there ain’t no way I’ll lie down to this Hell
And I know I’m not alone, it may just take some time
And millions lost, turning poison into wine
And like I said mom, I’ll be the first to go
Because I miss you now much more than you could know
Don’t worry mom, I’m not afraid to die
It’s actually better- than living inside a lie
Wish us luck mom, I can hear them coming near
As I file my bayonet and overcome my fear
And I will show my fight, and we will make a stand
And we will overcome them and take us back this land